Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Stock Down 4.0 %

SCHL stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,088. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 117.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $92,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

