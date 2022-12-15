Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 371,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 117.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

