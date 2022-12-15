Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,827,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after buying an additional 633,272 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

