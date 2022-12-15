Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

