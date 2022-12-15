Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.48

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.48 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 230.27 ($2.83). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.81), with a volume of 86,539 shares.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of £227.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,527.00.

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

