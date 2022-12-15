Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
