Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $162.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $124.44 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.