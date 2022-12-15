Seneca House Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

