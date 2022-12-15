Seneca House Advisors Has $2.20 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 1.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Markel by 2,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,270.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,231.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

