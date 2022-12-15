Seneca House Advisors Purchases 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $244.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

