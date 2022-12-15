Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.42).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.40 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,584,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,196.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.56.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £3,204,500 ($3,931,419.46).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

