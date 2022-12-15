ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $70,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.6 %

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.90. 8,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,371. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 422.62, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.