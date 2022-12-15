Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.87

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

