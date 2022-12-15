Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Currys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.36).

Currys stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.20 ($0.76). 4,183,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,370. The company has a market cap of £705.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 200,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £122,000 ($149,674.89).

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

