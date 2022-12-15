Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 82.0%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

IAF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,586. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

