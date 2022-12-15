Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Increases By 69.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

ATRWF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

