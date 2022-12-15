Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Increases By 66.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXI stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

