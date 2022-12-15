Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Grows By 24.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Benitec Biopharma

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

