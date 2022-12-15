Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rises By 26.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BIOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Up 2.5 %

About Biocept

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

