Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rises By 26.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on BIOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Up 2.5 %
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.