Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 29.0%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 116.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 289.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 702,709 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 276,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after purchasing an additional 488,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.