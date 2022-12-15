Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Rises By 139.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.10. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 25.81.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 632,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 230,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 199,594 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

