Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Rises By 139.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.10. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 25.81.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Further Reading
