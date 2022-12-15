Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Rises By 90.3%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance

BGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 7,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,647. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

