Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 22.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 944,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,486. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 45.13%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

