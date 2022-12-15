Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Decreases By 36.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CFSB Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.54.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

