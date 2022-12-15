Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Increases By 30.2%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 133,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.24. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

