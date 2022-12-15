Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Declines By 51.7%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 78,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,934. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

(Get Rating)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.