Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 147.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.08. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

