Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expands By 136.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the November 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CGTX stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
Insider Transactions at Cognition Therapeutics
In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Further Reading
