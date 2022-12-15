Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expands By 136.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the November 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Insider Transactions at Cognition Therapeutics

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

