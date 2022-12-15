Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 45.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 82,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.28.
Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
Read More
