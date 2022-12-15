Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 45.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 82,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $925.00.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

