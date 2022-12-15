Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 37.4%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Core One Labs stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

