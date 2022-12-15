Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Expands By 16.4%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTTQF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

