Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Drops By 29.6%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 73.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

