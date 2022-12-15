Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Drops By 54.6%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of EVGIF stock remained flat at 1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.58 and its 200-day moving average is 2.07. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of 1.37 and a 1 year high of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

