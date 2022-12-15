Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Rises By 128.6%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

FATP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,696. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.