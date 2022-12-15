Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Expands By 104.8%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
FEI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
