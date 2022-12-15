Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Expands By 104.8%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

FEI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 952,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 160,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.