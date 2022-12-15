Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Grows By 40.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,877 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 194,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,458. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.