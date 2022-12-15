Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Declines By 31.1%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 534,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $50.24.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Wave BioPharma

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.