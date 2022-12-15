Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 148.8%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of FORW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

