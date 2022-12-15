Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 148.8%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of FORW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Forwardly
