Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 108.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3,589.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 368,994 shares in the last quarter.

