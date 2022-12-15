Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Increases By 21.3%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF remained flat at $56.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

