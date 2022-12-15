Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Increases By 91.0%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 952.9 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.91 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (MHSDF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.