Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 25.0%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Nanobiotix Price Performance
Shares of Nanobiotix stock remained flat at $4.00 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
