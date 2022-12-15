Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 25.0%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock remained flat at $4.00 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

