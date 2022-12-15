Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Declines By 20.2%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $483.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

