Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 64.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nephros Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 56.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

