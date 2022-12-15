Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declines By 20.5%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 505,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 3,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

