Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Rises By 77.5%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,731. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.