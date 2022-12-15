Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Declines By 23.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSP shares. Laidlaw started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

