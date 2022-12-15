Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 18.7%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Probe Metals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Probe Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 34,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Probe Metals Company Profile
