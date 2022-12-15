Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Declines By 37.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent quarter.

