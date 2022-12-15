Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Expands By 78.3%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the November 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE PMM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,148. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

